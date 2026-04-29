National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.450-7.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank set a $101.00 price target on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 1.2%

NFG stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.11. 1,306,179 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $75.73 and a 1 year high of $97.06.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.02. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 27.65%.National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. National Fuel Gas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Institutional Trading of National Fuel Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company's stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company NYSE: NFG is a diversified energy company engaged primarily in the production, gathering, transmission, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The company operates through four principal segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Utilities, and Energy Marketing. Its integrated asset base spans upstream development in the Appalachian Basin, regional pipeline networks, underground storage facilities, and regulated utility distribution systems.

In its Exploration & Production segment, National Fuel Gas focuses on developing natural gas reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shales, leveraging modern drilling and completion techniques.

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