National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.8571.

Get NHI alerts: Sign Up

NHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $89.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded National Health Investors from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NHI

Insider Buying and Selling at National Health Investors

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. acquired 890 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $63,768.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,992.35. This trade represents a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn bought 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $103,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 133,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,177,473.44. The trade was a 1.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,023,381 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $143,651,000 after acquiring an additional 95,812 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,700,908 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $137,537,000 after purchasing an additional 32,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,657 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $96,443,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,154,060 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $88,136,000 after purchasing an additional 167,352 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 992,802 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $80,278,000 after purchasing an additional 165,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company's stock.

National Health Investors Price Performance

NHI opened at $79.76 on Monday. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $67.94 and a 1 year high of $91.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.51. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.62.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. National Health Investors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.71%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc NYSE: NHI is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and financing high-quality healthcare and senior housing facilities in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses a diverse range of properties, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living and memory care communities, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and medical office buildings. NHI typically enters into long-term net-lease agreements with experienced healthcare operators, providing stable and predictable rental income streams while enabling its tenants to concentrate on delivering quality care.

Since its founding in 1991 and initial public offering later that year, National Health Investors has pursued a disciplined growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and selective development.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider National Health Investors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and National Health Investors wasn't on the list.

While National Health Investors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here