National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.03, but opened at $76.00. National Health Investors shares last traded at $75.4150, with a volume of 102,572 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on National Health Investors from $89.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of National Health Investors from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.57.

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National Health Investors Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.52.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $115.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $70.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 36.86%.National Health Investors's quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. National Health Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.790 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. National Health Investors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.71%.

Insider Activity

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. purchased 890 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $63,768.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 44,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,992.35. This trade represents a 2.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $103,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 133,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,177,473.44. This trade represents a 1.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of National Health Investors

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 249,937 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1,728.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 65,885 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in National Health Investors by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,792 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 2.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,236 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company's stock.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc NYSE: NHI is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and financing high-quality healthcare and senior housing facilities in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses a diverse range of properties, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living and memory care communities, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and medical office buildings. NHI typically enters into long-term net-lease agreements with experienced healthcare operators, providing stable and predictable rental income streams while enabling its tenants to concentrate on delivering quality care.

Since its founding in 1991 and initial public offering later that year, National Health Investors has pursued a disciplined growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and selective development.

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