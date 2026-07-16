National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Hits New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Shares of National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $222.13 and last traded at $222.39, with a volume of 2580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $210.79.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National HealthCare to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of National HealthCare to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National HealthCare to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised National HealthCare to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National HealthCare presently has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NHC

National HealthCare Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.35 and a 200 day moving average of $171.22.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $381.82 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 8.10%.

National HealthCare Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from National HealthCare's previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. National HealthCare's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.89%.

Insider Transactions at National HealthCare

In other National HealthCare news, Director Lisa Piercey acquired 949 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $184.26 per share, with a total value of $174,862.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 949 shares in the company, valued at $174,862.74. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHC. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in National HealthCare during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 171.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 261 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in National HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 348 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 28.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC) is a healthcare services company specializing in long-term care and post-acute rehabilitation. The company operates skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and outpatient therapy clinics. Through its subsidiary, National HealthCare Partners, NHC provides contract rehabilitation services, pharmacy management and clinical consulting to a broad network of senior living and healthcare providers.

Headquartered in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, National HealthCare Corporation has built a regional footprint across the southeastern and south-central United States.

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