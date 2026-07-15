National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.13 and traded as high as $22.51. National Research shares last traded at $21.98, with a volume of 96,977 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NRC. Weiss Ratings upgraded National Research from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on National Research in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on NRC

National Research Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company's 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $500.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 0.35.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.80 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 122.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Research

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in National Research by 374.3% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 237,147 shares of the company's stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 187,147 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 86.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 201,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 93,262 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of National Research during the 1st quarter worth about $1,531,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of National Research by 394.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,411 shares of the company's stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 41,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in National Research by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,076 shares of the company's stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 31,599 shares during the period. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corp NASDAQ: NRC, also known as NRC Health, is a healthcare analytics and performance improvement company specializing in patient and employee experience measurement. The company's cloud-based platform enables healthcare providers to collect real-time feedback through patient satisfaction surveys, post-discharge outreach, and employee engagement tools. NRC Health integrates clinical, operational and financial data to deliver actionable insights that support quality improvement initiatives and value-based care programs.

Since its founding in the early 1990s and headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska, National Research has expanded beyond its regional roots to serve more than 1,600 hospitals and 12,000 care sites across the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

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