National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.0833.

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Several equities analysts have issued reports on EYE shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on National Vision from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings raised National Vision from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on National Vision from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on National Vision from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on National Vision from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

View Our Latest Report on National Vision

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Vision

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in National Vision by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the company's stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in National Vision by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in National Vision by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Vision by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 68,819 shares of the company's stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in National Vision by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,944 shares of the company's stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Price Performance

EYE stock opened at $20.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. National Vision has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $30.02. The company's 50 day moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. National Vision had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $543.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $545.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. National Vision has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.090 EPS. Research analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc is an American optical retailer specializing in accessible vision care and eyewear. The company operates under multiple retail banners, offering comprehensive eye health services and a wide range of optical products. Since its founding in the early 1990s, National Vision has focused on providing value-driven solutions, targeting underserved and price‐conscious consumer segments.

Through its primary retail brands—including America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Optical America and Vista Optical—National Vision delivers services such as comprehensive eye examinations, prescription eyewear, contact lenses, sunglasses and lens accessories.

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