Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage to post earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $350.1410 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.150 EPS. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.58 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 3.58%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

NYSE NGVC opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.07. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage's payout ratio is 29.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $47.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NGVC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,546 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,862 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company's stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc operates a chain of specialty grocery stores focused on natural and organic products. Founded in 1955 by Margaret and Philip Isely in Lakewood, Colorado, the company has built a reputation on strict product standards, including certified organic produce, non-GMO groceries and dietary supplements. Natural Grocers emphasizes whole, unprocessed foods and carries a broad assortment of private-label and national brands that meet its quality guidelines.

The company's core offerings include fresh fruits and vegetables, bulk foods, vitamins, minerals and nutritional supplements, as well as natural body care and household items.

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