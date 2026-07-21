Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.79 and traded as high as $32.75. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $31.4370, with a volume of 93,900 shares changing hands.

Get NGVC alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NGVC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Our Latest Report on NGVC

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Down 4.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.33. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.79.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $348.00 million. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 3.60%.Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage's payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Insider Activity at Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

In other news, insider Charity Isely sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,697 shares in the company, valued at $310,640.88. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 58.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,059 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 50,677 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,605 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 45,338 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 75,417 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc operates a chain of specialty grocery stores focused on natural and organic products. Founded in 1955 by Margaret and Philip Isely in Lakewood, Colorado, the company has built a reputation on strict product standards, including certified organic produce, non-GMO groceries and dietary supplements. Natural Grocers emphasizes whole, unprocessed foods and carries a broad assortment of private-label and national brands that meet its quality guidelines.

The company's core offerings include fresh fruits and vegetables, bulk foods, vitamins, minerals and nutritional supplements, as well as natural body care and household items.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage wasn't on the list.

While Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here