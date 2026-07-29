Natural Resource Partners (NRP) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Natural Resource Partners to post earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $37.70 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $1.19. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $47.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $37.80 million.

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Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NRP opened at $100.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.15. The business's 50-day moving average price is $101.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Natural Resource Partners has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $128.60.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Natural Resource Partners's payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

Insider Activity at Natural Resource Partners

In other Natural Resource Partners news, EVP Kevin J. Craig bought 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.18 per share, for a total transaction of $34,332.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 47,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,401.42. This represents a 0.72% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,006,232 shares of the energy company's stock worth $105,051,000 after acquiring an additional 125,530 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Natural Resource Partners by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 748,185 shares of the energy company's stock worth $78,111,000 after purchasing an additional 63,350 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 12,329.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 621,478 shares of the energy company's stock worth $59,357,000 after buying an additional 616,478 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 3.3% during the third quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 312,523 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $32,815,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,771 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $22,551,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded Natural Resource Partners from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners LP NYSE: NRP is a master limited partnership that acquires and manages royalty and other mineral interests in coal and other natural resources across North America and Australia. The partnership was formed in 2010 as a spin-out from a major U.S. coal producer and is headquartered in Fairmont, West Virginia. Its core business model centers on owning gross proceeds interests, gross royalty proceeds interests and fee minerals, which provide the right to receive a portion of revenues from mining and mineral production without operating the mines directly.

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