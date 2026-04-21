NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Rating Lowered to "Hold" at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an "equal weight" rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research lowered NatWest Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BNP Paribas Exane raised NatWest Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on NatWest Group

NatWest Group Price Performance

NatWest Group stock opened at $16.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96. NatWest Group has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $19.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 18.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NatWest Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in NatWest Group by 47.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 281,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 90,057 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in NatWest Group by 14,445.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 14,734 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NatWest Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,474,908 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,181,000 after purchasing an additional 455,538 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,282,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in NatWest Group by 70.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 24,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company's stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc is a major UK-based banking and financial services group headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. The company traces its roots to the Royal Bank of Scotland, founded in 1727, and adopted the NatWest Group name in 2020 as part of a strategic refocus on its NatWest brand. NatWest Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange and also has American depositary shares trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NWG.

The group provides a broad range of banking services across retail, private, commercial, corporate and institutional segments.

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