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Navigator (NVGS) Expected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Navigator logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Navigator is expected to report Q2 2026 results after market close on August 4, with analysts forecasting earnings of $0.536 per share and revenue of $138.8 million. The earnings call is scheduled for August 5 at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The company’s latest quarter exceeded expectations, with EPS of $0.50 versus the $0.34 consensus and revenue of $140.62 million. Analysts currently project about $2 in EPS for both the current and next fiscal years.
  • Navigator shares recently traded near $21.64, while analysts maintain a consensus “Buy” rating and a $23.33 target price. The company also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.07, yielding approximately 1.3%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Navigator to post earnings of $0.5360 per share and revenue of $138.8350 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. Navigator had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 18.84%.The firm had revenue of $140.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $139.35 million. On average, analysts expect Navigator to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Navigator Stock Performance

NYSE:NVGS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.64. The company's stock had a trading volume of 84,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.46. The business's fifty day moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42. Navigator has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $24.36.

Navigator Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Navigator's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

Insider Transactions at Navigator

In other Navigator news, insider Oeyvind Lindeman sold 6,259 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $135,820.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Schroder sold 25,000 shares of Navigator stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $590,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $118,150. This represents a 83.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

Institutional Trading of Navigator

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navigator during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,677,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the third quarter worth $6,091,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Navigator during the second quarter valued at $4,773,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Navigator by 143.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,369 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 155,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC raised its holdings in Navigator by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 181,861 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 134,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.95% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVGS shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Navigator from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Navigator from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Navigator from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Navigator

About Navigator

(Get Free Report)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is a global shipping company specializing in the seaborne transportation of liquefied gases. The company's fleet is purpose-built to carry a range of petrochemical gases, including liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), ethylene, propylene and ammonia. Navigator's vessels are designed to meet the stringent safety and environmental standards required for handling pressurized and refrigerated gases, offering flexible capacity to customers across the energy and chemical sectors.

Navigator operates one of the largest and most modern fleets of gas carriers in the industry, with vessels ranging from fully pressurized gas carriers to specialized very large ethane carriers (VLECs).

Further Reading

Earnings History for Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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