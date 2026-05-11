Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Hits New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.29 and last traded at $22.9750, with a volume of 19647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.

Get Navigator alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Navigator from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Navigator in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Navigator from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $21.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Navigator

Navigator Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company's 50-day moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average is $18.59.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. Navigator had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $140.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Navigator's dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Navigator by 16.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,756 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $7,224,000 after buying an additional 76,287 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Navigator by 18.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,885 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Navigator by 674.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,843 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 74,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Navigator during the second quarter worth about $5,677,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Navigator by 118.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,438 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 43,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.95% of the company's stock.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is a global shipping company specializing in the seaborne transportation of liquefied gases. The company's fleet is purpose-built to carry a range of petrochemical gases, including liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), ethylene, propylene and ammonia. Navigator's vessels are designed to meet the stringent safety and environmental standards required for handling pressurized and refrigerated gases, offering flexible capacity to customers across the energy and chemical sectors.

Navigator operates one of the largest and most modern fleets of gas carriers in the industry, with vessels ranging from fully pressurized gas carriers to specialized very large ethane carriers (VLECs).

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Navigator, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Navigator wasn't on the list.

While Navigator currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here