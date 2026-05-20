Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Insider Angeliki Frangou Acquires 1,163 Shares

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NYSE:NMM - Get Free Report) insider Angeliki Frangou bought 1,163 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.85 per share, with a total value of $83,561.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,725,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $339,498,937.95. The trade was a 0.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Angeliki Frangou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,113 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.48 per share, for a total transaction of $84,009.24.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,160 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.24 per share, for a total transaction of $84,958.40.

On Friday, May 15th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,172 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.93 per share, for a total transaction of $83,129.96.

On Thursday, May 14th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,169 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.61 per share, for a total transaction of $83,712.09.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,134 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.69 per share, for a total transaction of $82,430.46.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,138 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.99 per share, with a total value of $83,062.62.

On Monday, May 11th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,111 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.85 per share, with a total value of $82,047.35.

On Friday, May 8th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,164 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.62 per share, with a total value of $86,857.68.

On Thursday, May 7th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,135 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.49 per share, with a total value of $82,276.15.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,086 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.77 per share, with a total value of $81,200.22.

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Navios Maritime Partners Stock Up 0.9%

NMM stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.53. The company had a trading volume of 138,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.12. Navios Maritime Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.99. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $365.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Navios Maritime Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Navios Maritime Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Navios Maritime Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.50%.

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 599 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 92,682 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 25.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,706 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NMM. Wall Street Zen upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navios Maritime Partners currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NMM

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. NYSE: NMM is a dry bulk shipping company that owns and operates a fleet of Capesize, Panamax and Supramax vessels. The partnership charters its vessels under medium- and long-term contracts to a diverse group of charterers, providing seaborne transportation for major bulk cargoes such as iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizers. Through this asset-light model, Navios Maritime Partners seeks to generate stable cash flows while retaining flexibility to capitalize on market opportunities.

Formed in November 2007 and sponsored by Navios Maritime Holdings Inc, the partnership leverages the operating platform and commercial management capabilities of the Navios group.

Further Reading

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