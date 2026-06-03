Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Insider Angeliki Frangou Purchases 1,203 Shares

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NYSE:NMM - Get Free Report) insider Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,203 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.36 per share, with a total value of $85,846.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,735,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,919,713.92. This trade represents a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Angeliki Frangou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,156 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.14 per share, with a total value of $83,393.84.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,158 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $83,665.50.

On Friday, May 29th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,196 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.57 per share, with a total value of $83,205.72.

On Thursday, May 28th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,170 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.65 per share, with a total value of $82,660.50.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,132 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.61 per share, with a total value of $82,194.52.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,118 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.63 per share, with a total value of $82,318.34.

On Friday, May 22nd, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,116 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.30 per share, with a total value of $82,918.80.

On Thursday, May 21st, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,107 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.81 per share, with a total value of $86,135.67.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,113 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.48 per share, with a total value of $84,009.24.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,160 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.24 per share, with a total value of $84,958.40.

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Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

NMM stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.64. 105,775 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,882. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Navios Maritime Partners LP has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $80.69. The company's fifty day moving average price is $70.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.58. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 25.05%.The company had revenue of $357.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Navios Maritime Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Navios Maritime Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Navios Maritime Partners's payout ratio is presently 2.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NMM. Wall Street Zen upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered Navios Maritime Partners from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NMM

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 599 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth $63,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company's stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. NYSE: NMM is a dry bulk shipping company that owns and operates a fleet of Capesize, Panamax and Supramax vessels. The partnership charters its vessels under medium- and long-term contracts to a diverse group of charterers, providing seaborne transportation for major bulk cargoes such as iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizers. Through this asset-light model, Navios Maritime Partners seeks to generate stable cash flows while retaining flexibility to capitalize on market opportunities.

Formed in November 2007 and sponsored by Navios Maritime Holdings Inc, the partnership leverages the operating platform and commercial management capabilities of the Navios group.

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