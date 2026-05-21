Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 21.23%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Navios Maritime Partners' conference call:

Navios Maritime Partners reported Q1 2026 net income of $106.3 million , EBITDA of $212.7 million , and earnings per common unit of $3.64 , while declaring a $0.06 distribution per unit .

Navios Maritime Partners reported , , and earnings per common unit of , while declaring a . The company said its contracted revenue backlog reached a record $4.1 billion , up 16%, with 80% of available days fixed for the year and $179 million of excess contracted revenue over cash operating costs for the remaining nine months of 2026.

The company said its , up 16%, with for the year and of excess contracted revenue over cash operating costs for the remaining nine months of 2026. Navios continued to modernize and de-risk its fleet , selling older vessels and adding newbuilds, including four VLCCs chartered for about five years at nearly $47,763 per day , which management said materially expanded the fleet while reducing risk.

Navios continued to , selling older vessels and adding newbuilds, including four VLCCs chartered for about five years at nearly , which management said materially expanded the fleet while reducing risk. The company’s balance sheet improved, with net LTV at 28.3% and management saying it is on track toward its 20%-25% target by year-end. Navios also reported $593 million of available liquidity and said 43% of debt is fixed-rate.

The company’s balance sheet improved, with and management saying it is on track toward its target by year-end. Navios also reported and said 43% of debt is fixed-rate. Management described the Strait of Hormuz disruption as supportive for shipping markets, citing record-high VLCC rates and stronger tanker, dry bulk, and container conditions, while saying Navios has limited direct exposure and can benefit through its charter mix.

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Navios Maritime Partners Trading Up 2.4%

NMM opened at $77.02 on Thursday. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $77.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.06. The stock's fifty day moving average is $69.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Navios Maritime Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Navios Maritime Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Navios Maritime Partners's payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

Key Navios Maritime Partners News

Here are the key news stories impacting Navios Maritime Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: Navios Maritime Partners reported first-quarter EPS of $3.35, topping analyst estimates of $2.77 by $0.58 and more than doubling from $1.58 per share a year ago. Revenue also rose 17.4% year over year, which likely supported investor confidence. Article Title

Navios Maritime Partners reported first-quarter EPS of $3.35, topping analyst estimates of $2.77 by $0.58 and more than doubling from $1.58 per share a year ago. Revenue also rose 17.4% year over year, which likely supported investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Insider buying continued, with CEO Angeliki Frangou purchasing additional shares on May 18, May 19, and May 20. Repeated insider accumulation can be viewed as a signal of management’s confidence in the stock’s outlook. Article Title

Insider buying continued, with CEO Angeliki Frangou purchasing additional shares on May 18, May 19, and May 20. Repeated insider accumulation can be viewed as a signal of management’s confidence in the stock’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: The company also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.06 per share from $0.05, which can make the stock more attractive to income-focused investors. Article Title

The company also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.06 per share from $0.05, which can make the stock more attractive to income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Navios Maritime Partners recently traded near its 52-week high, so some of the good news may already be reflected in the share price. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Navios Maritime Partners has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Navios Maritime Partners

Insider Buying and Selling at Navios Maritime Partners

In other Navios Maritime Partners news, insider Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,113 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.48 per share, for a total transaction of $84,009.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 4,727,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,822,642.40. This trade represents a 0.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 43,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,097,899.

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMM. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $1,507,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. NYSE: NMM is a dry bulk shipping company that owns and operates a fleet of Capesize, Panamax and Supramax vessels. The partnership charters its vessels under medium- and long-term contracts to a diverse group of charterers, providing seaborne transportation for major bulk cargoes such as iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizers. Through this asset-light model, Navios Maritime Partners seeks to generate stable cash flows while retaining flexibility to capitalize on market opportunities.

Formed in November 2007 and sponsored by Navios Maritime Holdings Inc, the partnership leverages the operating platform and commercial management capabilities of the Navios group.

Further Reading

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