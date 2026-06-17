Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.74.

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Several brokerages have issued reports on NVTS. Wall Street Zen raised Navitas Semiconductor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $13.70 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

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Insider Transactions at Navitas Semiconductor

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, Director Gary Kent Wunderlich, Jr. sold 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $2,052,030.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,528.04. This represents a 83.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Allexandre sold 13,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $423,804.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,072,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,120,455.73. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,989,478 shares of company stock worth $116,356,387 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 257.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,737,624 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,394 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 22,203.8% in the fourth quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 2,675,113 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,119 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 23.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,360,648 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,613 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,867,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,307,036 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company's stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NVTS opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $34.17. The business's 50 day moving average price is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 3.75.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 330.67%.The firm had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor is a fabless semiconductor company specialized in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits. The company’s core mission centers on delivering high-efficiency, high-power-density power solutions that address the needs of modern electronic devices, ranging from fast chargers for consumer electronics to industrial and automotive power systems.

Navitas offers a portfolio of GaNFast power ICs designed to replace traditional silicon-based power components. These products integrate GaN transistors, drivers and protection features into single-chip solutions, enabling faster charging, reduced energy loss and smaller power supply footprints.

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