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Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Up 4.5% - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Navitas Semiconductor logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Navitas Semiconductor shares rose 4.5% to $11.41 during mid-day trading, while trading volume remained below its average. The company has a $2.67 billion market capitalization and high volatility, reflected by a beta of 3.82.
  • Analysts remain cautious, with an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.74. Recent targets range from $13.00 to $20.00, though Morgan Stanley maintains an “Underweight” rating.
  • Navitas exceeded quarterly EPS and revenue expectations, reporting a $0.04 loss per share and $8.60 million in revenue, but revenue declined 38.7% year over year and profitability remained weak. Insiders sold nearly 4.0 million shares worth $116.4 million over the past 90 days.
  • Five stocks we like better than Navitas Semiconductor.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS - Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.41. Approximately 21,226,696 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 26,846,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $13.70 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 3.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 330.67%.The firm had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, Director Ranbir Singh sold 664,058 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $19,071,745.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,943,475 shares in the company, valued at $429,176,602. The trade was a 4.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Hendrix sold 110,165 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $3,190,378.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 101,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,492.64. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,989,478 shares of company stock worth $116,356,387 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,691,351 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,597,950 shares of the company's stock worth $61,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,626 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,737,624 shares of the company's stock worth $33,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,546,000 after purchasing an additional 501,110 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,307,036 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,228 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor is a fabless semiconductor company specialized in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits. The company’s core mission centers on delivering high-efficiency, high-power-density power solutions that address the needs of modern electronic devices, ranging from fast chargers for consumer electronics to industrial and automotive power systems.

Navitas offers a portfolio of GaNFast power ICs designed to replace traditional silicon-based power components. These products integrate GaN transistors, drivers and protection features into single-chip solutions, enabling faster charging, reduced energy loss and smaller power supply footprints.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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