Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Trading 1.4% Higher - Should You Buy?

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS - Get Free Report) rose 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $13.27. Approximately 13,955,561 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 27,645,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NVTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Navitas Semiconductor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $13.70 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVTS

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 3.82.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.22 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 330.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. Navitas Semiconductor's revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Navitas Semiconductor

In related news, Director Ranbir Singh sold 3,060,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $89,630,856.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,607,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $457,144,641.57. This represents a 16.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Kent Wunderlich, Jr. sold 73,000 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $2,052,030.00. Following the sale, the director owned 13,964 shares in the company, valued at $392,528.04. This trade represents a 83.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,989,478 shares of company stock valued at $116,356,387 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,691,351 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,896,000 after buying an additional 1,330,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,597,950 shares of the company's stock worth $61,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,737,624 shares of the company's stock worth $33,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,408 shares of the company's stock worth $31,546,000 after acquiring an additional 501,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,307,036 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company's stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor is a fabless semiconductor company specialized in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits. The company’s core mission centers on delivering high-efficiency, high-power-density power solutions that address the needs of modern electronic devices, ranging from fast chargers for consumer electronics to industrial and automotive power systems.

Navitas offers a portfolio of GaNFast power ICs designed to replace traditional silicon-based power components. These products integrate GaN transistors, drivers and protection features into single-chip solutions, enabling faster charging, reduced energy loss and smaller power supply footprints.

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