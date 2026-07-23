Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Trading Down 5.1% - Should You Sell?

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS - Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $12.03. 12,555,113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 27,008,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Navitas Semiconductor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $13.70 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVTS

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Down 4.8%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 3.82.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 330.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Navitas Semiconductor

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, Director Gary Kent Wunderlich, Jr. sold 35,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $989,543.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,375,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $66,834,188.40. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Allexandre sold 13,323 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $423,804.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,072,633 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,120,455.73. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,989,478 shares of company stock valued at $116,356,387 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 309.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,570 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 189.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 247.8% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor is a fabless semiconductor company specialized in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits. The company’s core mission centers on delivering high-efficiency, high-power-density power solutions that address the needs of modern electronic devices, ranging from fast chargers for consumer electronics to industrial and automotive power systems.

Navitas offers a portfolio of GaNFast power ICs designed to replace traditional silicon-based power components. These products integrate GaN transistors, drivers and protection features into single-chip solutions, enabling faster charging, reduced energy loss and smaller power supply footprints.

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