Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Insider Sells $64,067.88 in Stock

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX - Get Free Report) insider Aaron Samuel Greenberg sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $64,067.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,646,646.82. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Nayax Stock Performance

Shares of Nayax stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.75. The company had a trading volume of 10,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,126. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.91. Nayax Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.95 and a 12-month high of $66.80.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $119.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.13 million. Nayax had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NYAX shares. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Nayax in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nayax from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Nayax from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nayax in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nayax has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nayax

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nayax by 210.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nayax during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nayax by 920.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company's stock.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd. is a global fintech company specializing in cashless payment solutions, telematics and management services for unattended retail environments. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Israel, Nayax develops hardware and software platforms that enable vending machines, kiosks, laundromats, e-commerce and self-checkout points to accept a wide range of payment methods, including credit and debit cards, mobile wallets and contactless NFC transactions.

The company’s product portfolio comprises proprietary point-of-sale terminals—such as the VPOS and Carbon series—as well as a cloud-based management suite known as the Monyx platform.

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