Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Reaches New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.78 and last traded at $61.56, with a volume of 2268 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.33.

Get Nayax alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NYAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Nayax from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Nayax from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nayax in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Nayax in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nayax has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nayax

Nayax Trading Up 0.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.84 and a beta of 0.10. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.26.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $119.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.13 million. Nayax had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 11.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYAX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nayax by 210.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nayax during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nayax by 920.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nayax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nayax during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. 34.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd. is a global fintech company specializing in cashless payment solutions, telematics and management services for unattended retail environments. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Israel, Nayax develops hardware and software platforms that enable vending machines, kiosks, laundromats, e-commerce and self-checkout points to accept a wide range of payment methods, including credit and debit cards, mobile wallets and contactless NFC transactions.

The company’s product portfolio comprises proprietary point-of-sale terminals—such as the VPOS and Carbon series—as well as a cloud-based management suite known as the Monyx platform.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nayax, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nayax wasn't on the list.

While Nayax currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here