Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $64.36, but opened at $67.02. Nayax shares last traded at $67.40, with a volume of 1,503 shares changing hands.

Get Nayax alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NYAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Nayax from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nayax from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Nayax in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Nayax from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Nayax from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nayax has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $78.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NYAX

Nayax Trading Up 4.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 85.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.45.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $105.64 million. Nayax had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.95%. Analysts expect that Nayax Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Nayax news, CFO Sagit Manor sold 1,754 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $112,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,620.62. The trade was a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CMO Michal Sever sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 17,306 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,113,121.92. The trade was a 22.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 50,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,391 over the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of Nayax

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nayax by 4,022.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 548,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,210,000 after purchasing an additional 535,476 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nayax during the fourth quarter worth about $11,623,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nayax by 43.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,430 shares of the company's stock worth $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 89,886 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Nayax by 36.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 271,071 shares of the company's stock worth $15,195,000 after buying an additional 72,357 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nayax by 12,665.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,443 shares of the company's stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 56,993 shares during the period. 34.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd. is a global fintech company specializing in cashless payment solutions, telematics and management services for unattended retail environments. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Israel, Nayax develops hardware and software platforms that enable vending machines, kiosks, laundromats, e-commerce and self-checkout points to accept a wide range of payment methods, including credit and debit cards, mobile wallets and contactless NFC transactions.

The company’s product portfolio comprises proprietary point-of-sale terminals—such as the VPOS and Carbon series—as well as a cloud-based management suite known as the Monyx platform.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nayax, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nayax wasn't on the list.

While Nayax currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here