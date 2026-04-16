Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Up 5.6% - Here's Why

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX - Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.70 and last traded at $65.1290. 5,248 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 12,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.69.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NYAX. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nayax in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Nayax from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Nayax from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Nayax in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nayax

Nayax Stock Up 5.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 0.10. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $56.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.34.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $119.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.13 million. Nayax had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 11.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nayax

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Nayax by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 198,714 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 72,354 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Nayax by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 839,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,399,000 after purchasing an additional 26,146 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nayax by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,649,000. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company's stock.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd. is a global fintech company specializing in cashless payment solutions, telematics and management services for unattended retail environments. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Israel, Nayax develops hardware and software platforms that enable vending machines, kiosks, laundromats, e-commerce and self-checkout points to accept a wide range of payment methods, including credit and debit cards, mobile wallets and contactless NFC transactions.

The company’s product portfolio comprises proprietary point-of-sale terminals—such as the VPOS and Carbon series—as well as a cloud-based management suite known as the Monyx platform.

Further Reading

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