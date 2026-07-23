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NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
NB Bancorp logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • NB Bancorp declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share, payable on August 19 to shareholders of record on August 5. The dividend implies an annualized yield of about 1.3%.
  • The company reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings, posting EPS of $0.55 versus the $0.48 consensus estimate, on revenue of $74.7 million. Analysts now expect NB Bancorp to earn about $2.02 per share for the full year.
  • Shares were trading around $21.09, near the middle of their 52-week range, while analysts maintain a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $24.00.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of NB Bancorp.

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th.

NB Bancorp Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NB Bancorp stock opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $942.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.03. NB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.84.

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.74 million. NB Bancorp had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NB Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBBK has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NB Bancorp from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of NB Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NB Bancorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NB Bancorp

NB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NB Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: NBBK is the bank holding company for NB Bank, N.A., a full-service community bank headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts. Through a network of branches across Northeast Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire, the company offers deposit and lending services tailored to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses.

The company's core product lineup includes checking and savings accounts, money market deposits and certificates of deposit, along with residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial lending solutions.

Further Reading

Dividend History for NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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