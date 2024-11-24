nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) is Long Path Partners LP's Largest Position

Long Path Partners LP raised its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO - Free Report) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,721,406 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,131,271 shares during the period. nCino accounts for about 38.1% of Long Path Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Long Path Partners LP owned 3.22% of nCino worth $117,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,782,689 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,766,000 after purchasing an additional 635,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in nCino by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,122,722 shares of the company's stock worth $266,247,000 after buying an additional 148,390 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in nCino by 438.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,452,242 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,673,000 after buying an additional 1,182,452 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 11.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,240 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,031,000 after acquiring an additional 135,395 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the second quarter worth approximately $41,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised nCino from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.82.

Insider Activity

In other nCino news, insider Sean Desmond sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $1,043,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 341,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,874,337.47. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,482,537.50. This represents a 4.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,235,582 shares of company stock worth $117,618,559. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company's stock.

nCino Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -153.40, a P/E/G ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $43.20.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $131.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Articles

