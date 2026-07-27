NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE:NATL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE:NATL - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.2667.

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Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NCR Atleos from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of NCR Atleos in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded NCR Atleos from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NATL

NCR Atleos Price Performance

NYSE NATL opened at $47.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.60. NCR Atleos has a 52 week low of $26.43 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.31.

NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. NCR Atleos had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 3.98%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that NCR Atleos will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NCR Atleos

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in NCR Atleos by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of NCR Atleos by 245.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 643 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Atleos in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR Atleos by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR Atleos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company's stock.

NCR Atleos Company Profile

NCR Atleos Corporation operates as a financial technology company in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Self-Service Banking, Network, and Telecommunications & Technology (T&T). The Self-Service Banking segment offers solutions, including a line of automated teller machine (ATM) and interactive teller machine (ITM) hardware and software, as well as related installation, maintenance, and managed and professional services; and solutions to manage and run the ATM channel end-to-end for financial institutions comprising back office, cash management, software management and ATM deployment, and others.

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