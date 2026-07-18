NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Raised to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research raised NCS Multistage from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NCS Multistage has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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View Our Latest Stock Report on NCSM

NCS Multistage Stock Performance

Shares of NCSM stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business's 50-day moving average price is $46.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.02. NCS Multistage has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $87.36.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($1.47). NCS Multistage had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $45.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.22 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NCS Multistage will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NCS Multistage

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NCS Multistage by 342.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in NCS Multistage in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NCS Multistage by 3,774.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company's stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in NCS Multistage by 397,500.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,976 shares of the company's stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.91% of the company's stock.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc is an oilfield services company that designs, engineers and manufactures downhole completion systems for use in hydraulic fracturing operations across North America. Specializing in multi‐stage stimulation technologies, the company's product portfolio includes composite frac plugs, open‐hole frac systems and mechanical isolation tools that enable producers to optimize well performance in unconventional reservoirs. Its tools are employed in plug-and-perf operations, horizontal completions and re-entry applications, providing zonal isolation and pressure integrity throughout the fracturing process.

In addition to its core frac plug offerings, NCS Multistage provides a range of complementary services including on-site rig support, tool installation supervision and pressure testing.

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