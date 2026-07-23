NCS Multistage (NCSM) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect NCS Multistage to announce earnings of ($0.88) per share and revenue of $37.60 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($1.47). NCS Multistage had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 10.78%.The firm had revenue of $45.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.22 million. On average, analysts expect NCS Multistage to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NCS Multistage Price Performance

Shares of NCS Multistage stock opened at $46.23 on Thursday. NCS Multistage has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business's fifty day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NCS Multistage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in NCS Multistage by 342.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in NCS Multistage by 3,774.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company's stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NCS Multistage in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company's stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the company's stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.91% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NCSM shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded NCS Multistage from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NCS Multistage to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of NCS Multistage from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NCS Multistage has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCSM

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc is an oilfield services company that designs, engineers and manufactures downhole completion systems for use in hydraulic fracturing operations across North America. Specializing in multi‐stage stimulation technologies, the company's product portfolio includes composite frac plugs, open‐hole frac systems and mechanical isolation tools that enable producers to optimize well performance in unconventional reservoirs. Its tools are employed in plug-and-perf operations, horizontal completions and re-entry applications, providing zonal isolation and pressure integrity throughout the fracturing process.

In addition to its core frac plug offerings, NCS Multistage provides a range of complementary services including on-site rig support, tool installation supervision and pressure testing.

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