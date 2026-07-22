Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set an "outperform" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird's price target points to a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NBIS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $222.15.

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Nebius Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBIS opened at $216.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.97 and a beta of 4.10. The business's 50 day moving average is $228.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.01. Nebius Group has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $299.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.58. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. Nebius Group's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nebius Group will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nebius Group

In other Nebius Group news, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 46,627 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total value of $10,978,327.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 821,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at $193,460,317.90. This represents a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 10,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total transaction of $2,976,331.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 26,886 shares in the company, valued at $7,425,913.20. This represents a 28.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 668,405 shares of company stock valued at $140,422,170 in the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nebius Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allied Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Nebius Group by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

Nebius Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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