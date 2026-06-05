Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) CTO Danila Shtan Sells 15,678 Shares

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) CTO Danila Shtan sold 15,678 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total value of $3,746,414.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 291,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,704,632. This represents a 5.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Danila Shtan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 31st, Danila Shtan sold 13,489 shares of Nebius Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $1,332,443.42.

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Nebius Group Stock Down 13.8%

Shares of Nebius Group stock traded down $35.84 on Friday, reaching $223.83. 11,524,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,972,308. Nebius Group N.V. has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $278.84. The company has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.25 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $170.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.24.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nebius Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 62.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

More Nebius Group News

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBIS. BWS Financial upped their price target on Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Nebius Group from $169.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $197.00.

View Our Latest Report on Nebius Group

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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