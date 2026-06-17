Free Trial
→ Why this tiny stock may move before the SpaceX IPO drops (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Sets New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
June 17, 2026
Nebius Group logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Nebius Group shares hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as $279.80 after gaining about 6.1%, reflecting strong recent momentum in the stock.
  • The biggest catalysts are the completed Eigen AI acquisition and Nebius’s confirmation that it will join the Nasdaq-100, which could drive additional demand from index funds and ETFs.
  • Wall Street remains generally constructive, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $203.25, though insider selling and a competitive AI backdrop remain potential headwinds.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $279.80 and last traded at $271.5810, with a volume of 2035862 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $265.10.

Key Stories Impacting Nebius Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NBIS. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Nebius Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $203.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nebius Group

Nebius Group Stock Up 6.1%

The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.10 and a beta of 4.03. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $190.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.29.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nebius Group news, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $2,253,641.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,403.64. This represents a 50.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Danila Shtan sold 15,678 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total value of $3,746,414.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 291,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,704,632. This represents a 5.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 700,710 shares of company stock valued at $132,153,501.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nebius Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Nebius Group by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Nebius Group by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

About Nebius Group

(Get Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Nebius Group Right Now?

Before you consider Nebius Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nebius Group wasn't on the list.

While Nebius Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
By Chris Markoch | June 11, 2026
tc pixel
Read now. Do not delete. You’ve been warned.
Read now. Do not delete. You’ve been warned.
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Intel Is the Market's Most Mispriced AI Hedge
Intel Is the Market's Most Mispriced AI Hedge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 10, 2026
Everpure: AI Storage Uncertainty Overshadows Breakneck Growth
Everpure: AI Storage Uncertainty Overshadows Breakneck Growth
By Leo Miller | June 10, 2026
NVIDIA’s Outlook Gains Momentum: Stock Price to Follow
NVIDIA’s Outlook Gains Momentum: Stock Price to Follow
By Thomas Hughes | June 11, 2026
tc pixel
After “33X” call, Jon Najarian reveals NEW Tesla prediction…
After “33X” call, Jon Najarian reveals NEW Tesla prediction…
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Gravity Check: Houston, SpaceX Has a Valuation Problem
Gravity Check: Houston, SpaceX Has a Valuation Problem
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 16, 2026
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
By Nathan Reiff | June 14, 2026
AI Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought Before the Build-Out Was Over (Most Aren‘t Ready)
AI Stocks You'll Wish You Bought Before the Build-Out Was Over (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

Get Ready. Big Tech Is About to Have a Bumpy Week.
Get Ready. Big Tech Is About to Have a Bumpy Week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Stock Stories You‘re Missing This Week
The Stock Stories You're Missing This Week
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines