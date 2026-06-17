Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Sets New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $279.80 and last traded at $271.5810, with a volume of 2035862 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $265.10.

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Key Stories Impacting Nebius Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NBIS. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Nebius Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $203.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nebius Group

Nebius Group Stock Up 6.1%

The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.10 and a beta of 4.03. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $190.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.29.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nebius Group news, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $2,253,641.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,403.64. This represents a 50.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Danila Shtan sold 15,678 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total value of $3,746,414.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 291,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,704,632. This represents a 5.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 700,710 shares of company stock valued at $132,153,501.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nebius Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Nebius Group by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Nebius Group by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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