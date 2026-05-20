Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Down 3% on Insider Selling

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $190.64 and last traded at $191.82. Approximately 12,394,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 15,902,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.73.

Specifically, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.55, for a total transaction of $978,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 37,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,193,368.10. This represents a 10.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $101,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 585,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $118,937,877.16. The trade was a 46.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In related news, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $2,253,641.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,228,403.64. This represents a 50.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NBIS. Wall Street Zen raised Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup upped their target price on Nebius Group from $169.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $182.75.

Read Our Latest Report on NBIS

Key Stories Impacting Nebius Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nebius’ latest quarter was strong, with revenue up 684% year over year to $399 million, earnings per share beating estimates, and management reiterating 2026 revenue guidance of $3.0 billion to $3.4 billion. Article Title

Nebius’ latest quarter was strong, with revenue up 684% year over year to $399 million, earnings per share beating estimates, and management reiterating 2026 revenue guidance of $3.0 billion to $3.4 billion. Positive Sentiment: Citi reportedly set a street-high $287 price target, reflecting continued bullishness on Nebius’ growth outlook after the earnings beat. Article Title

Citi reportedly set a street-high $287 price target, reflecting continued bullishness on Nebius’ growth outlook after the earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Nebius’ CRO, Marc Boroditsky, sold 4,500 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The sale is routine, but it can still add near-term caution for investors. Article Title

Nebius’ CRO, Marc Boroditsky, sold 4,500 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The sale is routine, but it can still add near-term caution for investors. Negative Sentiment: DA Davidson downgraded Nebius to Neutral, arguing that the stock’s valuation had run ahead of fundamentals after its sharp rally. Article Title

DA Davidson downgraded Nebius to Neutral, arguing that the stock’s valuation had run ahead of fundamentals after its sharp rally. Negative Sentiment: Google and Blackstone announced a $5 billion AI cloud joint venture, raising the competitive bar for Nebius and other pure-play infrastructure providers by adding a well-capitalized rival with proprietary TPU hardware. Article Title

Nebius Group Stock Down 3.0%

The company has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.04.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nebius Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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