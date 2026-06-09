Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $240.00 to $280.00. The stock had previously closed at $218.00, but opened at $230.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nebius Group shares last traded at $231.9850, with a volume of 3,573,579 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NBIS. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $203.25.

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Insider Transactions at Nebius Group

In other Nebius Group news, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $101,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 585,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,937,877.16. The trade was a 46.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $2,253,641.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,403.64. This trade represents a 50.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 694,898 shares of company stock valued at $130,681,379.

Nebius Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nebius launched the Physical AI Living Lab , a six-month program giving robotics startups in the UK and Europe access to NVIDIA’s physical AI tools plus Nebius cloud compute, which could help attract early-stage AI/robotics customers and deepen its ecosystem. Nebius Unveils Robotics Accelerator Powered by NVIDIA AI Technologies

Nebius launched the , a six-month program giving robotics startups in the UK and Europe access to NVIDIA’s physical AI tools plus Nebius cloud compute, which could help attract early-stage AI/robotics customers and deepen its ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: The company announced a £1.7 billion UK build-out with three new NVIDIA-powered deployments, adding up to 65 MW of capacity by 2027 and strengthening its London commercial and R&D hub. This supports the long-term growth narrative and signals continued demand for Nebius’s AI cloud services. Nebius expands in UK with more NVIDIA-powered infrastructure, more customers, and more cloud capabilities

The company announced a with three new NVIDIA-powered deployments, adding up to of capacity by 2027 and strengthening its London commercial and R&D hub. This supports the long-term growth narrative and signals continued demand for Nebius’s AI cloud services. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target to $280 from $240 and kept a Buy rating, reflecting confidence in Nebius’s expanding compute demand and infrastructure build-out. Bank of America price target raise on Nebius

Bank of America and kept a rating, reflecting confidence in Nebius’s expanding compute demand and infrastructure build-out. Neutral Sentiment: Some headlines note that NBIS has seen a sharp pullback after a huge run-up this year, but they also point to strong fundamentals, including rapid revenue growth and a large contracted backlog. The recent weakness may reflect volatility in high-beta AI names rather than any company-specific deterioration. Nebius Group up more than 40% over the past month

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nebius Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nebius Group by 2,391.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,219,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $269,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,103 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Nebius Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,635,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Nebius Group by 33.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,132,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,137,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,832 shares in the last quarter. Accel Leaders 3 Associates L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,496,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,511,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nebius Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock's fifty day moving average is $174.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.65 and a beta of 4.03.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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