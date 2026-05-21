Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $191.82, but opened at $211.74. Nebius Group shares last traded at $220.7590, with a volume of 6,454,895 shares traded.

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Nebius Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nebius announced a major partnership with Bloom Energy to power its AI data centers with behind-the-meter fuel cells, a move that helps address one of the biggest bottlenecks in AI infrastructure: reliable electricity. Article Title

Nebius announced a major partnership with Bloom Energy to power its AI data centers with behind-the-meter fuel cells, a move that helps address one of the biggest bottlenecks in AI infrastructure: reliable electricity. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also reacting to Nebius’ strong Q1 update, which showed revenue up sharply year over year and support for management’s aggressive 2026 growth outlook, reinforcing the company’s role as a high-growth AI cloud beneficiary. Article Title

Investors are also reacting to Nebius’ strong Q1 update, which showed revenue up sharply year over year and support for management’s aggressive 2026 growth outlook, reinforcing the company’s role as a high-growth AI cloud beneficiary. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Citi lifted its price target to a Street-high $287 have added to bullish sentiment around the stock and suggest analysts see more upside after the earnings beat. Article Title

Reports that Citi lifted its price target to a Street-high $287 have added to bullish sentiment around the stock and suggest analysts see more upside after the earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage tied to Nvidia’s latest filings and broader AI stock chatter is keeping Nebius in the spotlight, but the connection is more about investor attention than a direct fundamental catalyst. Article Title

Coverage tied to Nvidia’s latest filings and broader AI stock chatter is keeping Nebius in the spotlight, but the connection is more about investor attention than a direct fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Chief Revenue Officer Marc Boroditsky sold shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which is routine insider activity but can still add to near-term investor caution. Article Title

Chief Revenue Officer Marc Boroditsky sold shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which is routine insider activity but can still add to near-term investor caution. Negative Sentiment: Some traders are betting against Nebius despite its growth, reflecting concern that the valuation may be too rich for a company still in heavy buildout mode. Article Title

Some traders are betting against Nebius despite its growth, reflecting concern that the valuation may be too rich for a company still in heavy buildout mode. Negative Sentiment: Competition is intensifying after Google and Blackstone unveiled a major AI cloud venture, raising the risk of more capital-rich rivals pressuring pricing and market share for Nebius. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on NBIS shares. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings raised Nebius Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $182.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NBIS

Nebius Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.40 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.51.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.13 million. The business's revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nebius Group

In related news, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $2,253,641.78. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,403.64. The trade was a 50.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 4,500 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.55, for a total value of $978,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 37,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,193,368.10. This trade represents a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 661,835 shares of company stock worth $122,524,959 over the last three months.

Institutional Trading of Nebius Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 34,371.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,848,000 after buying an additional 93,490 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 123.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,488 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,309,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,756,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 52.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,674,000 after buying an additional 29,494 shares in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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