Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Stock Price Down 3.8% - Should You Sell?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $211.37 and last traded at $211.69. 14,879,453 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 16,096,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.12.

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Key Stories Impacting Nebius Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NBIS. DA Davidson lowered shares of Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $203.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nebius Group

Nebius Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 68.29 and a beta of 4.03. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $177.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.02.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 33,358 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total transaction of $3,460,225.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 868,289 shares of the company's stock, valued at $90,067,617.97. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Danila Shtan sold 15,678 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total transaction of $3,746,414.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 291,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,704,632. The trade was a 5.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 694,898 shares of company stock valued at $130,681,379 over the last three months.

Institutional Trading of Nebius Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Nebius Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 62.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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