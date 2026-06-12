Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading 4.6% Higher - Should You Buy?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $243.59 and last traded at $232.36. 16,464,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 16,088,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.24.

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Key Stories Impacting Nebius Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nebius Group from $169.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nebius Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Freedom Capital cut Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $203.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NBIS

Nebius Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company's 50-day moving average is $181.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.96 and a beta of 4.03.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. Nebius Group's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nebius Group news, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 33,358 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total value of $3,460,225.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 868,289 shares of the company's stock, valued at $90,067,617.97. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Danila Shtan sold 15,678 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total value of $3,746,414.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 291,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,704,632. This represents a 5.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 694,898 shares of company stock valued at $130,681,379 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of Nebius Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in Nebius Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 17,651,930 shares of the company's stock worth $976,681,000 after buying an additional 1,949,708 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Nebius Group by 33.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,132,279 shares of the company's stock worth $1,137,551,000 after buying an additional 2,536,832 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nebius Group by 55.7% in the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,607,497 shares of the company's stock worth $517,284,000 after buying an additional 1,648,497 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nebius Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,659 shares of the company's stock worth $310,099,000 after buying an additional 964,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nebius Group by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 3,511,656 shares of the company's stock worth $293,943,000 after buying an additional 1,710,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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