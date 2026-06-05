Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading Down 12.3% on Insider Selling

Shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) fell 12.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $216.69 and last traded at $227.81. 20,458,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 16,061,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.67.

Specifically, CTO Danila Shtan sold 15,678 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total transaction of $3,746,414.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 291,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,704,632. This trade represents a 5.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Sanchez Maria Del Dado Alonso sold 1,509 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total value of $416,785.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,006.40. This trade represents a 10.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In related news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 10,776 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total value of $2,976,331.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 26,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,425,913.20. This trade represents a 28.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NBIS. DA Davidson downgraded Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $197.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NBIS

Key Nebius Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Nebius Group Stock Down 12.3%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33. The firm has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a PE ratio of 73.49 and a beta of 4.03.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. Nebius Group's revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in Nebius Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 17,651,930 shares of the company's stock worth $976,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,708 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,132,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,137,551,000 after buying an additional 2,536,832 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nebius Group by 55.7% during the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,607,497 shares of the company's stock worth $517,284,000 after buying an additional 1,648,497 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nebius Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,659 shares of the company's stock valued at $310,099,000 after acquiring an additional 964,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nebius Group by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 3,511,656 shares of the company's stock worth $293,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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