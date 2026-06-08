Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading Down 4.3% on Insider Selling

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $217.70 and last traded at $218.00. Approximately 13,864,273 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 16,045,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.81.

Specifically, CTO Danila Shtan sold 15,678 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total value of $3,746,414.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 291,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,704,632. The trade was a 5.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Sanchez Maria Del Dado Alonso sold 1,509 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total value of $416,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,006.40. This represents a 10.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In other news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 10,776 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total value of $2,976,331.20. Following the transaction, the executive owned 26,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,425,913.20. The trade was a 28.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NBIS. Freedom Capital downgraded Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nebius Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $203.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nebius Group

Nebius Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Nebius Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 70.32 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.47 and a 200-day moving average of $123.24.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. The business's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nebius Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Nebius Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nebius Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in Nebius Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Nebius Group by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Nebius Group by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Further Reading

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