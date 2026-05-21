Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading Up 14.7% - Should You Buy?

Shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) were up 14.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $226.81 and last traded at $219.93. Approximately 22,905,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 15,961,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.82.

Get Nebius Group alerts: Sign Up

Nebius Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nebius’ Bloom Energy deal strengthens its AI data-center power supply, with 328 MW slated to come online this year, improving the company’s ability to expand compute capacity. Article Title

Nebius’ Bloom Energy deal strengthens its AI data-center power supply, with 328 MW slated to come online this year, improving the company’s ability to expand compute capacity. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm remains high after Nebius’ Q1 results showed explosive growth, with revenue up 684% year over year and management reaffirming ambitious 2026 revenue and power targets. Article Title

Investor enthusiasm remains high after Nebius’ Q1 results showed explosive growth, with revenue up 684% year over year and management reaffirming ambitious 2026 revenue and power targets. Positive Sentiment: Several recent opinion pieces continue to highlight Nebius as a top AI infrastructure pick, reinforcing the market’s view that it remains one of the most compelling “neocloud” growth stories. Article Title

Several recent opinion pieces continue to highlight Nebius as a top AI infrastructure pick, reinforcing the market’s view that it remains one of the most compelling “neocloud” growth stories. Neutral Sentiment: A CRO stock sale disclosed this week was made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, so it appears routine rather than a strong signal about the business outlook. Article Title

A CRO stock sale disclosed this week was made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, so it appears routine rather than a strong signal about the business outlook. Negative Sentiment: Some traders remain skeptical of the AI cloud rally, and commentary notes that investors are still betting against Nebius despite the company’s strong growth. Article Title

Some traders remain skeptical of the AI cloud rally, and commentary notes that investors are still betting against Nebius despite the company’s strong growth. Negative Sentiment: Insider-selling and valuation concerns could cap gains near term, especially after the stock’s sharp recent run and a downgrade tied to overheating fundamentals. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NBIS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nebius Group from $169.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $182.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Nebius Group

Nebius Group Stock Up 14.7%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.51. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 4.03.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. The firm's revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nebius Group news, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $101,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 585,209 shares in the company, valued at $118,937,877.16. The trade was a 46.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $2,253,641.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,403.64. This represents a 50.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 661,835 shares of company stock valued at $122,524,959 over the last ninety days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nebius Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIS. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,977 shares of the company's stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company's stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nebius Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nebius Group wasn't on the list.

While Nebius Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here