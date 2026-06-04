Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading Up 3.2% - Should You Buy?

Shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $264.47 and last traded at $259.67. Approximately 11,844,061 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 16,016,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.68.

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Nebius Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NBIS shares. DA Davidson downgraded Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $188.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on Nebius Group

Nebius Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33. The company has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.76 and a beta of 4.03.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nebius Group news, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $2,253,641.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,228,403.64. This trade represents a 50.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Danila Shtan sold 13,489 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $1,332,443.42. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 307,378 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,362,798.84. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 679,220 shares of company stock valued at $126,934,965 over the last three months.

Institutional Trading of Nebius Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Nebius Group by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Nebius Group by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company's stock.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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