Needham & Company LLC Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $300.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the e-commerce giant's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.05% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities raised Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $230.00 price target on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $292.43.

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Amazon.com Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $263.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $178.85 and a 52-week high of $265.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.16. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $5,022,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 499,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at $122,465,945. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 128,035 shares of company stock worth $28,827,479 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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