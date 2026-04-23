Needham & Company LLC Cuts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $115.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $155.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the information technology services provider's stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.48% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. Benchmark assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial set a $125.00 target price on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $170.51.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Up 3.0%

ServiceNow stock opened at $103.16 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $211.48. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $105.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.ServiceNow's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,021,271.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,419.01. This represents a 45.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 46,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,697,323.10. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 540.0% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about ServiceNow

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ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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