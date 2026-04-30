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Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Benchmark Electronics logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Needham & Company bumped its price target on Benchmark to $80 (from $62) and kept a "buy" rating, implying roughly a 11% upside; the stock's consensus is a "Moderate Buy" with an average target near $71.
  • Benchmark beat Q1 estimates with $0.71 EPS and ~$704M revenue (+7% YoY), and management raised Q2 guidance (EPS $0.65–$0.71) and full‑year revenue growth to 9–10%, fueling the recent rally and improved cash flow.
  • Insider activity is a caution: the CEO sold shares (and insiders disposed of ~25,934 shares, ~$1.51M, over 90 days), even as institutional investors own about 92% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $71.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BHE

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $72.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $72.44.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $696.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.590 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 834 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $50,090.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 397,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,858,594.76. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 25,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,843 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Benchmark Electronics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 609 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Benchmark Electronics

Here are the key news stories impacting Benchmark Electronics this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Company raised guidance sharply — BHE set Q2 2026 EPS guidance of $0.65–$0.71 (above the street) and revenue guidance of $700–$740M, and raised full‑year revenue growth to 9–10%, which is the main driver of the rally. Benchmark Reports First Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full Year Outlook
  • Positive Sentiment: Operational improvement: Q1 revenue ~ $677M (≈ +7% YoY), higher gross and operating profit and improved operating cash flow (reported ~$47M), and free cash flow turned positive — metrics that support the stronger guidance. Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Stock Rises on Q1 2026 Earnings
  • Neutral Sentiment: EPS: GAAP diluted EPS was $0.36 while diluted non‑GAAP EPS was ~ $0.58; depending on which metric analysts use, the quarter is seen as either in line or mixed. Some outlets reported small beats versus consensus on non‑GAAP EPS and revenue; others show minor misses versus some estimates. Benchmark (BHE) Q1 results and transcript
  • Neutral Sentiment: Market reaction detail: multiple outlets show a notable intraday jump after the print and guidance — that move reflects investor focus on forward visibility rather than Q1 GAAP EPS. Benchmark’s Q1 CY2026 earnings results: Revenue in line with expectations, stock jumps
  • Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — several senior executives have sold shares in recent months (documented trades), which is a cautionary signal for some investors. Insider trading and Quiver summary
  • Negative Sentiment: Analyst coverage/targets remain conservative — recent median price target (~$59.50) sits below the current price, suggesting some analysts have not fully repriced estimates to reflect the new, higher guidance. Price target and analyst notes

About Benchmark Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a global provider of comprehensive electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and integrated engineering solutions. The company offers a full suite of services that span the entire product lifecycle, from early‐stage design and prototyping to high‐volume production and aftermarket support. Benchmark serves diverse end markets, including industrial automation, medical devices, communications, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor equipment.

At the core of Benchmark's offering are printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), system integration, box build assemblies and turnkey manufacturing.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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