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Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Super Micro Computer logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Needham & Company raised its price target on Super Micro Computer to $46 from $40 and reiterated a buy rating, implying about 80% upside from the prior close.
  • The company’s latest quarter showed EPS of $0.84, beating estimates, and revenue jumped 122.7% year over year, though revenue came in below expectations.
  • Recent headlines point to strong AI demand, including preliminary Q4 gross margins expected at 15% to 17% and orders above $60 billion, but investors are still weighing a reported ITC patent probe and mixed analyst sentiment.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Super Micro Computer.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective suggests a potential upside of 80.39% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SMCI. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a "market underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $39.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.51. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $62.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.94.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Tema ETFs LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company's stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 11,977 shares of the company's stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Super Micro Computer

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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