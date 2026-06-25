Needham & Company LLC Issues Positive Forecast for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Price

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $225.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.78% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, May 8th. New Street Research set a $260.00 price objective on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Datadog from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $242.09.

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Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $222.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $98.01 and a fifty-two week high of $278.70. The stock has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a PE ratio of 585.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.02 and a 200-day moving average of $151.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.60, for a total value of $26,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,996 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,473,073.60. This represents a 88.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 84,698 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.30, for a total value of $19,675,345.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 612,747 shares in the company, valued at $142,341,128.10. The trade was a 12.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,455,364 shares of company stock worth $306,341,930. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 3.3% in the third quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company's stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,689 shares of the company's stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.1% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,946 shares of the company's stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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