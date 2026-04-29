Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms "Buy" Rating for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $95.00 price objective on the business services provider's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.42% from the company's previous close.

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Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut TransUnion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $107.00 target price on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $92.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TransUnion

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU stock opened at $70.15 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $65.24 and a 52-week high of $99.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.71.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 9.95%.The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 89,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,279,770. This represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 1,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $158,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,400. This represents a 4.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 13,729 shares of company stock worth $1,031,619 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1,318.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 367 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Key Stories Impacting TransUnion

Here are the key news stories impacting TransUnion this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on EPS and showed healthy top-line growth — GAAP EPS $1.18 vs. consensus ~$1.11 and revenue up ~13.7% YoY, signaling solid demand trends. Globe Newswire

Q1 beat on EPS and showed healthy top-line growth — GAAP EPS $1.18 vs. consensus ~$1.11 and revenue up ~13.7% YoY, signaling solid demand trends. Positive Sentiment: Management emphasized AI-fueled product expansion and data/analytics execution on the call, which supports longer-term revenue/market-share upside if execution continues. TipRanks

Management emphasized AI-fueled product expansion and data/analytics execution on the call, which supports longer-term revenue/market-share upside if execution continues. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue came in roughly line with expectations (~$1.25B) and the company provided slide deck/transcript access for detailed metrics — useful for modeling but not market-moving by itself. MarketBeat / Conference Materials

Revenue came in roughly line with expectations (~$1.25B) and the company provided slide deck/transcript access for detailed metrics — useful for modeling but not market-moving by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage and multiple detailed transcripts/recaps are available today for deeper read-throughs (Seeking Alpha, Yahoo transcript), which investors can use to parse segment trends and margins. Yahoo Finance transcript

Analyst coverage and multiple detailed transcripts/recaps are available today for deeper read-throughs (Seeking Alpha, Yahoo transcript), which investors can use to parse segment trends and margins. Negative Sentiment: Q2 EPS guidance was set at $1.130–$1.150, slightly below consensus (around $1.15), which likely tempered near‑term expectations and contributed to the stock pullback. Zacks

Q2 EPS guidance was set at $1.130–$1.150, slightly below consensus (around $1.15), which likely tempered near‑term expectations and contributed to the stock pullback. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and volatility risks: TRU trades at a premium multiple (P/E ~30) and has a high beta, so any guidance softness or margin concerns can trigger outsized share moves. MarketBeat profile

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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