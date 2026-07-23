Neogen (NEOG) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $212.35 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Neogen Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53. Neogen has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEOG. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Neogen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neogen has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NEOG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neogen

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Neogen by 249.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,181,768 shares of the company's stock worth $57,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838,570 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Neogen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,898,439 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,574,000 after acquiring an additional 79,010 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,983,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Neogen by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 6,500,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,084 shares of the company's stock worth $37,949,000 after purchasing an additional 48,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company's stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation is a global provider of food and animal safety products, offering a broad portfolio of diagnostic and testing solutions. Headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, the company develops and manufactures tests designed to detect foodborne pathogens, allergens and toxins in food, beverage and environmental samples. Since its founding in 1982, Neogen has focused on delivering rapid, accurate and user‐friendly assays to food processors, grain handlers and quality laboratories around the world.

In the food safety arena, Neogen's product lineup includes immunoassay kits, molecular diagnostics and enrichment media for pathogens such as Salmonella, Listeria and E.

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