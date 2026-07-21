NeoGenomics (NEO) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $196.9250 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $184.54 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. NeoGenomics's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NeoGenomics to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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NeoGenomics Price Performance

Shares of NEO opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.42. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at NeoGenomics

In other news, Director Lynn A. Tetrault sold 5,307 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $59,916.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 91,422 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,032,154.38. The trade was a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGenomics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,968 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NeoGenomics by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,921 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised NeoGenomics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NeoGenomics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Leerink Partners raised NeoGenomics from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised NeoGenomics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NEO

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol NEO, is a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic and molecular testing services. Headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, the company operates an integrated network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories across the United States, Europe and Asia. NeoGenomics delivers diagnostic insights that support oncologists, pathologists and healthcare institutions in the detection, prognosis and treatment of hematologic and solid tumor cancers.

The company's core service offerings include flow cytometry, immunohistochemistry, fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), karyotyping and advanced molecular assays such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) panels and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

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