NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.3333.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NRDS shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NerdWallet from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut NerdWallet from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NerdWallet from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised NerdWallet from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other NerdWallet news, insider Samuel Yount sold 71,988 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $742,916.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 173,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,795,401.36. This represents a 29.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicholas Tatum sold 10,151 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $116,228.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $540,462.90. The trade was a 17.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 86,043 shares of company stock valued at $901,317 in the last ninety days. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRDS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in NerdWallet by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,432 shares of the company's stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NerdWallet by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 867,113 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 166,984 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in NerdWallet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NerdWallet by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,576 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NerdWallet by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,986 shares of the company's stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.81% of the company's stock.

NerdWallet Price Performance

Shares of NRDS stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.42. NerdWallet has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $16.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $12.09.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $211.37 million. NerdWallet had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 5.82%.NerdWallet's quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NerdWallet will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet NASDAQ: NRDS is a personal finance company that offers independent guidance and comparison tools to help consumers make informed financial decisions. Through its website and mobile application, NerdWallet provides a wide range of content, including articles, calculators and reviews covering credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, banking products, investing, insurance and taxes. The platform aggregates partner offers to enable side-by-side comparisons, while editorially maintaining objectivity to support users in identifying the products that best suit their individual needs.

Founded in 2009 by Tim Chen and Jacob Gibson, NerdWallet is headquartered in San Francisco and serves consumers primarily in the United States, with additional localized offerings in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

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