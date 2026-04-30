Nerdy (NRDY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Nerdy to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $47.3350 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $49.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.75 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 95.27% and a negative net margin of 22.30%. On average, analysts expect Nerdy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Nerdy Trading Up 0.3%

NRDY opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $169.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.84. Nerdy has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Nerdy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $1.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nerdy

Insider Activity at Nerdy

In other Nerdy news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 30,609 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $27,548.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,540,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,563.40. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 69,796 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $64,910.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,934,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,159.40. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,014 shares of company stock valued at $287,532. 51.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nerdy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nerdy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,017 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 17,325 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nerdy by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 265,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 102,400 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nerdy by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 237,883 shares of the company's stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nerdy by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,534 shares of the company's stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 86,791 shares during the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nerdy Company Profile

Nerdy, Inc NYSE: NRDY is an American education technology company that operates a live online learning marketplace. Through its flagship Varsity Tutors platform, the company connects students, professionals and lifelong learners with a network of thousands of educators for personalized one-on-one tutoring, group classes and test preparation. The platform leverages proprietary matching algorithms to pair learners with instructors based on subject expertise, learning style and scheduling preferences.

Founded in 2007 by entrepreneur Chuck Cohn, Nerdy began as Varsity Tutors in Washington, DC, before establishing its headquarters in St.

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